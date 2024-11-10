1 dead, several injured in shooting at Tuskegee University homecoming event

TUSKEGEE, ALA. — One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting early Sunday during a homecoming event at Tuskegee University in Alabama, ABC News reports.

The shooting happened on campus.

The victim who died was not a student.

“The parents of this individual have been notified,” a statement from the university read. “Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery.”

“Emergency responders, along with campus and local law enforcement, have secured the scene,” the university added. “The Alabama Bureau of Investigations is conducting an active investigation.”

“The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

