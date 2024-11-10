Floyd County Schools employee critically injured in car crash, community asks for prayers

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia community is raising money to support the family of special education paraprofessional after he was critically injured in a car crash on Friday.

Timothy Reynolds, affectionally known as “Mayor of Lindale,” was involved in a crash on the East Rome Bypass just west of Wilbanks Road just before 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The Rome Police Department say a 2011 Nissan Armada driven by Tiffany Nicole Smith, 40, of Rome, crossed over the median and hit Reynolds’ 2010 Ford F-150.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Smith died at the scene. Police said two children inside her car survived, but the extent of their injuries is unclear. Reynold was left critically injured.

The Floyd County Board of Education set up a GoFundMe for Reynolds. He works as a paraprofessional at Model Middle School.

“Tim has always been the person we could count on—selfless, generous, and there for everyone in times of need. Now, it’s our turn to support him and his family as they navigate this difficult journey. The medical bills are already piling up, and with his recovery time ahead of him, the road will be long,” the fundraiser reads.

Click here if you wish to donate.

*Created and shared with Mrs. Jada’s blessings* Tim Reynolds is truly the heart of our community. If anyone ever needs... Posted by Brooke Brumbelow on Saturday, November 9, 2024

TRENDING STORIES:

©2024 Cox Media Group