No. 3 UGA falls to No. 16 Ole Miss 28-10 in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart fell to No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels on a rainy afternoon in Oxford, Mississippi.

On the first play of the game, Mississippi QB Jaxson Dart’s ankle was rolled over and he threw an interception, leading the Bulldogs to their first and only offensive touchdown of the afternoon on a 4th and Goal try.

From there, it was all Rebels the rest of the afternoon.

Dart returned to the game and led the Rebels to multiple successful drives and touchdowns while the stingy Rebels defense forced multiple sacks, leading to turnovers.

Carson Beck’s struggles continued as he entered Saturday’s game with 11 interceptions on the season.

He threw another game-swinging interception where the Rebels once again capitalized on the many mistakes committed by the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon.

