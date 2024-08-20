SEC GameDay on 2 premieres August 31st

ATHENS, Ga. — WSB-TV Channel 2 announces the premiere of SEC GameDay on 2, August 31st at 11:00 p.m.

The 30-minute weekly show covers the hottest conference in college football and brings fans live post-game coverage after every University of Georgia football game, both home and away.

SEC GameDay on 2 is hosted by Sports Director Zach Klein, Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo, and Sports Reporter Luke Hetrick. This experienced team delivers SEC fans a front-row pass to players, coaches, and every game-changing play during the SEC college football season.

SEC GameDay on 2 will bring unmatched expert perspectives from former NFL and Georgia Bulldog players and is excited to welcome Aaron Murray, Brandon Boykin, and Champ Bailey to its broadcast team. This team will provide unparalleled post-game coverage for all SEC football fans, along with unique weekly insights as the Dawgs prepare for the upcoming game and continue their pursuit of another college football national championship.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2024 Cox Media Group