GA mother charged after baby found in trash bag on back porch

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after deputies said a baby was found inside a trash bag.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, just after 1 p.m., a woman came to the Piedmont Macon Hospital emergency room on Coliseum Drive due to excessive bleeding, Bibb County officials said.

Deputies said, the woman later identified as Alaynah Marie Rappuhn, 22, was brought to the hospital when her boyfriend noticed her condition at home.

The BCSO said, before leaving their home on Payton Street, Rappuhn put a trash bag on the back porch. After taking her to the hospital, the boyfriend went back to the house to get some belongings when he heard noises coming from the trash bag, officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said as the boyfriend checked the bag, he found a baby boy wrapped in towels. The baby was rushed to hospital. The baby is stable but remains in critical condition, according to medical staff.

According to deputies, the 22-year-old had her child after 4:30 a.m. that morning. Rappuhn then wrapped the child in towels and placed him inside a trash bag. Hours later when leaving to go to the hospital, she left the bag on the back porch, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Rappuhn never told her boyfriend she was pregnant or that she had the baby. Officials said Rappuhn did not notify medical staff that she had a child when she arrived at the emergency room.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Tuesday, investigators arrested Rappuhn after she was released from the hospital.

She was booked into the Bibb County Detention Center and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony murder, reckless abandonment of a child, and first-degree cruelty to children.

Her bond was denied.

©2025 Cox Media Group