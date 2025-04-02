GA officer accused of stealing suspect’s money, passport during traffic stop

LYONS, Ga. — A police officer was arrested after he stole a suspect’s personal items during a traffic stop last month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On March 26, Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker contacted the GBI to investigate a theft case involving one of his department’s officers.

The investigation stemmed from a traffic stop that happened on March 22.

According to the GBI, 30-year-old Ofc. Dustin Matejcik, of Glennville, was asked to assist another Lyons officer with a traffic stop that led to an arrest.

The GBI said, the person being arrested asked that his personal items be given to his employer who was supposed to arrive at the scene to get them.

While the other officer was taking the suspect to jail, Matejcik was left alone at the scene, authorities said.

On March 25, the LPD was contacted about getting the items back. The GBI said the items were never found.

The investigation revealed no one arrived at the scene to get the money and the items that belonged to the person who was arrested, according to the GBI.

Matejcik never turned the money, passport, and keys into evidence after the suspect was arrested, officials said. The amount of money taken was not disclosed.

The GBI arrested Matejcik on Tuesday. He was charged with one count of violation of oath of office and one count of theft by taking.

Matejcik was booked into the Toombs County Detention Center.

