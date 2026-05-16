Woman says she was attacked by Atlanta Beltline stabbing suspect months ago

ATLANTA — A woman says Thursday’s deadly stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline wasn’t the first time Jahmare Brown’s first attack.

Brown is accused of a violent rampage on Thursday afternoon, stabbing and killing Alyssa Paige, and severely injuring a USPS postal worker.

Another woman told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that she was attacked by Brown months ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That woman did not want to speak on camera or be identified, but she said that back in January, Brown punched her in the face as she stepped off a MARTA train. She suffered multiple facial fractures and a gash above her eye.

Channel 2 Action News obtained body camera footage that captured the moment officers tried to question Brown about a woman being punched in the face at the Peachtree Center MARTA station.

“Boss man! Yo! Were you at Peachtree earlier?” officers can be heard asking. “I don’t want you to feel like you’re getting profiled or nothing like that, but we have this investigation going on.”

RELATED STORIES:

Moments later, Brown took off running through the streets of downtown Atlanta.

“Stop! Stop! You’re going to be Tased,” officer shouted after him.

Officers eventually captured and arrested him.

Court records show he took a negotiated plea deal from prosecutors and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to attend anger management classes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group