3 charged in connection to 13,000-acre wildfire at state park

PICKEN, S.C. — Officials in South Carolina have arrested and charged three men concerning a 13,000-plus-acre wildfire that happened last month.

On Tuesday, South Carolina Forestry Commission law enforcement officials arrested Nyzaire Jah-Neiz Marsh,19, of Taylors, SC, Tristan Tyler, 18, of Greenville, SC and Isaac Wilson, 18, of Greenville, SC.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina said while deputies were searching for a missing hiker March 21, they found a rapidly growing wildfire.

Deputies immediately evacuated seven hikers, several of whom were questioned about the fire’s origin, officials said.

During the investigation, deputies brought in three adults and a minor for questioning. Pickens County detectives got evidence that they say identified who started the fire.

According to the arrest warrant affidavits, the suspects were smoking on a hiking trail at the state park and did not put their cigarettes out properly and safely. Authorities believe that led to the start of the Table Rock Fire.

The trio was each charged with one count of negligently allowing fire to spread to lands or property of another. A minor was charged with the same charge, however, he was not booked and released to his parent.

All three were transported to the Pickens County Detention Center and released each on a $7,500 bond.

According to a park advisory, Table Rock State Park remains closed due to the wildfire but is set to reopen on Monday. Other trails will reopen as they are evaluated and cleared for safety.

