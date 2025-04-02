Georgia Democrats walk out of legislative session in protest of ban on gender-affirming care

ATLANTA — Georgia House Democrats walked out of the legislative chamber before a vote Wednesday that would ban gender-affirming care for the state’s prison population.

State Democrats told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that House Bill 185 would only impact five people currently in state custody.

They walked out to protest the parade of transgender bills they call “political theater” while the state still doesn’t have a fiscal year 2026 budget.

The budget is the only law the legislature is required to pass.

Democrats left the House chamber and moved to the North Steps of the Capitol, where they held an impromptu news conference.

Back inside, House Republicans responded sharply to the walkout, demanding that Democratic lawmakers return to the chamber to represent their constituents.

With the state’s Democrats out of the chamber, HB 185 passed easily with 100 votes for the bill and two against.

