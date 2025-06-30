What new Georgia laws take effect July 1?

ATLANTA — It’s summer in Georgia and months after Sine Die, when the state legislature finished sending bills to Gov. Brian Kemp for approval, or rejecting them, multiple new laws will take effect.

Starting July 1, there are dozens of laws that will be officially on the books, including changes to Georgia’s tax rates, how you can dispose of human remains for burial, funding for historic battlefield preservation and much more.

Here’s a list of some of the bills that will take effect, starting Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

BILLS TAKING EFFECT JULY 1:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group