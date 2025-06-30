What new Georgia laws take effect July 1?

ATLANTA — It’s summer in Georgia and months after Sine Die, when the state legislature finished sending bills to Gov. Brian Kemp for approval, or rejecting them, multiple new laws will take effect.
Starting July 1, there are dozens of laws that will be officially on the books, including changes to Georgia’s tax rates, how you can dispose of human remains for burial, funding for historic battlefield preservation and much more.
Here’s a list of some of the bills that will take effect, starting Tuesday.
BILLS TAKING EFFECT JULY 1:
- SB 1: the ‘Fair and Safe Athletic Opportunities Act’ aka the Riley Gaines Act of 2025, which bars transgender athletes in K-12 sports from participating in competitions opposite their biological sex
- SB 55: The Dignity and Pay Act, ensures equal pay to Georgia’s disabled workers
- SB 72: Hope For Georgia Patients Act, allows terminal patients access to investigative treatments
- SB 79: Fentanyl Eradication and Removal Act
- HB 111: Lowering Georgia’s income tax rate to 5.19%
- HB 167: Pink vests for hunting
- HB 172: Student loan forgiveness for veterinarians
- HB 177: Domestic relations; protection for household pets in both family violence and dating violence protective orders
- SB 144: Liability protections for fertilizer, pesticide manufacturers
- SB 241: Human Composting legalized
- HB 266: No tax on military retirement income
- HB 340: Distraction-Free Education Act, ban on cellphones in schools for K-8 students
- HB 428: IVF Protections
- HB 454: Vince Dooley Battlefield Trust Fund
- HB 582: Georgia Survivor Justice Act
