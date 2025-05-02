Gov. Kemp signs law protecting IVF access for Georgia families

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law that will protect access to in vitro fertilization.

The law ensures women who conceived or wish to conceive via IVF will continue to have access to the medical procedure.

Kemp signed the law on Thursday in coastal Georgia, part of which is represented by Statesboro Republican Rep. Lehman Franklin.

House Speaker Jon Burns asked him to carry the bill because of his personal connection to the law.

After eight years of trying, Franklin’s wife just became pregnant thanks to IVF.

“We wanted to do IVF one last time, and we did it and it worked, and I’m ecstatic to say that now, she’s pregnant with a little girl‚" Franklin told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot when the bill was introduced.

The measure codified IVF protections into Georgia law and protects it from any potential future bills.

When Alabama passed a similar measure, it inadvertently criminalized IVF. That was something Georgia lawmakers wanted to avoid.

“Putting this in code to allow that and to make sure that in law, recognizing the definition recognizes that it is something in this state of Georgia will be protected,” said State Sen. Ben Watson.

