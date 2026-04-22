Woman accused of shoplifting from same metro Atlanta Walmart 16 times

OAKWOOD, Ga. — A Hall County woman is accused of shoplifting from the same Walmart more than a dozen times between October and April.

According to the Oakwood Police Department, Susan McCrary, 40 of Gainesville, allegedly shoplifted more than $660 worth of items at the same Walmart in Oakwood spread out over 16 different incidents.

Police said the Walmart Loss Prevention team provided documents for each event, which started in October 2025.

McCrary is accused of stealing “everything form food to clothing, children’s toys and various other items.”

Police said McCrary would purchase some items using her credit or EBT card, then skip scan multiple items during each visit to the store.

Officers identified McCrary’s vehicle and used surveillance footage to identify her, in addition to social media searches and her driver’s license photo.

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