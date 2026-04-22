Georgia fugitive’s hiding spot? A floor vent

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A fugitive who had been on the run for nearly two years was found hiding in an unexpected place, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Grady County deputies arrested Kayla McKenzie on Monday after receiving a tip that she was staying at a home in Moultrie.

Grady County deputies teamed up with Colquitt County deputies as they responded to the home and obtained a search warrant.

During the search, deputies say they found McKenzie hiding inside an air conditioning return vent built into the floor.

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Officials say McKenzie had an outstanding felony bench warrant and had been evading law enforcement for nearly two years.

McKenzie was arrested and taken to the detention facility. She is expected to face charges related to the warrant.

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