‘Right under their nose:’ Georgia inmate accused of running fraud scheme from prison

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Georgia prison inmate is accused of running a phone scheme from behind bars.

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The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says Abraham Rivas, 32, who is currently incarcerated at Dooly State Prison, is facing new charges in connection with a fraud scheme.

According to deputies, on March 12, a Palm Coast resident reported sending two $500 payments to someone claiming to be ‘Officer Christopher Osorio’ with the sheriff’s office. The caller told the victim the money was needed for bond and an ankle monitor following the victim’s spouse’s recent arrest.

Detectives later tracked the payments to a bank account. The account holder told deputies Rivas claimed the money was from legal sports betting winnings and believed the senders were family members.

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Authorities say the money was ultimately transferred to Rivas’ commissary account at the prison.

Detectives traveled to Dooley State Prison to interview Rivas, where officials say he admitted to orchestrating the scheme and explained how the operation worked from inside the facility.

During that interview, Rivas also claimed other inmates were running similar schemes and alleged correctional staff were aware of the activity. He further admitted to using some of the money to buy marijuana while incarcerated, according to detectives.

Rivas now faces charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

“This suspect used deception and impersonated FCSO to exploit our victim and they did this from a Georgia prison,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “It appears criminal activity is occurring right under their nose, and that is completely inexcusable. If you steal from our residents, whether you are in Flagler County or in a prison cell in another state, we will investigate the case, obtain a warrant, and hold you accountable.”

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Officials are reminding the public that the sheriff’s office will never call, text, or email demanding money or personal information to resolve a warrant or avoid arrest.

Rivas is currently serving a four-year sentence in the Georgia Department of Corrections on charges including aggravated assault, theft, and robbery. He is scheduled for release in 2027.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted by a similar scheme is urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. In emergencies, call 911.

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