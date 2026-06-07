Man shot, killed by Georgia deputy after scissor attack, GBI investigating

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed by a Georgia deputy after attacking another man with scissors, then charging at deputies.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy involved was responding to an attack reported at a home on Bloomfield Road, where someone had been cut.

When deputies arrived at the home, the sheriff’s office said they found a 51-year-old man being attacked with scissors by a 35-year-old, later identified as Joshua Epps, armed with scissors.

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Epps charged at deputies while armed so one shot him with their service weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Paramedics responded to the Bloomfield Road scene and rendered medical aid to Epps before taking him to a nearby medical facility, but he died of his injuries at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Epps’ victim was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the incident.

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