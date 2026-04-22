Georgia man shot service dog, hid body in woods, deputies say

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man is facing charges after detectives say he killed a service dog.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gordon County deputies said the investigation began on April 13 when a Reseca resident reported her dog missing. The owner told deputies she believed the animal had been maliciously killed.

Detectives launched an investigation that led to the arrest of Joshua Brown, 39, of Resaca.

Authorities say Brown is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Detectives believe Brown killed the dog sometime in February, then hid the remains in a wooded area. Officials say they were unable to determine a clear motive.

The case will now be turned over to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group