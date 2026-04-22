$4.6B project to transform Georgia 400 with express lanes breaks ground today

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the largest transportation investment in state history.

Crews have spent months clearing trees along the embankments of Georgia 400. The $4.6 billion initiative will add two tolled lanes in each direction to the existing highway along a 16-mile stretch from North Springs MARTA station to the McFarland Parkway exit in Forsyth County.

Once completed in 2031, GDOT expects vehicles in the express lanes to move up to 30% faster than those in the regular lanes.

What drivers need to know about the construction and impact on the commute, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group