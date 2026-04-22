3 delivery companies say they’ll try to get you a refund for tariff price increases

Three major package delivery companies confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they want to help you get a refund for overpaying from recent tariff increases.

FedEx, DHL Express and Sandy Springs-based UPS say they are taking steps to get you your refunds thanks to a February decision in the U.S. Supreme Court, but not all tariffs are covered.

Tariffs collected in 2025 under the International Emergency Powers Act were invalidated in the decision, setting up the potential refunds.

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Going forward, UPS, FedEx, and DHL Express said the companies are all filing claims through the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries system to get money back from the government.

Once those funds are returned, the companies will work with their customers to get them refunded for paying high prices on imports and other levies due to tariff increases initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump after he returned to the White House.

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The CAPE system, which is handled by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, will be used to set up refunds to eligible parties, that originally paid the duties.

UPS said in a statement that it is “committed to helping our customers navigate and adapt to changes in global trade policies, while complying with all government regulations.”

For the metro Atlanta shipping giant, the most recent development was the April 20 CAPE system launch for tariff refund requests. UPS said the system’s Phase I refund requests apply to entries finalized by CBP between Jan. 30 and April 19.

For shipments outside of that phase, where UPS is the importer on record, they’ll work to get the refunds from CBP to pass on to customers.

UPS said the federal government expects refunds to take between 60 to 90 days to deliver refunds to importers of record. Once that process completes, the company will provide refunds to customers.

According to DHL, some claims will be filed by the company, and refunds issued to DHL will be returned to their customers. For others, CBP will issue the refunds directly.

FedEx said it was committed to helping secure refunds for its customers, but noted that the SCOTUS ruling did not apply to all of the tariffs in the United States.

Instead, FedEx said the decision only applies to reciprocal tariffs and fentanyl tariffs, where the International Emergency Economic Powers Act was used to justify tariff increases.

Other tariff increases outside of IEEPA cases will not be included.

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