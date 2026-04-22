Metro Atlanta man followed teen girls for miles, beaten when confronted, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing stalking charges after deputies say he followed four teenage girls for miles before being confronted by homeowners.

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According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a fight with injuries around 11:22 p.m. on April 11 at a home on Hamilton Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with visible injuries. Officials later identified him as Marshall Phillip Taylor, 40, of Newnan.

Authorities say their investigation revealed Taylor had followed four teenage girls from a local business to a home over several miles.

Once the group arrived at the home, deputies say the homeowners confronted Taylor out of concern for their safety and the safety of the teens. During that confrontation, force was used against Taylor, leaving him injured.

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Investigators determined Taylor intentionally followed the girls, leading to warrants for stalking and simple assault.

Taylor was arrested on April 15 by police in Valley, Ala. He was booked into the Troup County Jail on April 21.

The sheriff’s office is now asking anyone who may have had a similar encounter involving Taylor to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. James Robson at 706-883-1616.

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