Georgia wildfires: Nearly 50 homes destroyed

ATLANTA — Wildfires continue to burn across the southeast United States and are intensifying.

On Wednesday, officials said nearly 50 homes were destroyed in Georgia, forcing evacuations and school closures in some areas. Fires are also burning in nearby parts of Florida, around the Jacksonville area.

AP reported the biggest fires were along Georgia’s coast.

The fires come amid an ongoing drought and low rain levels that have persisted for months.

While the initial cause of the fires was unknown, the Associated Press reported that the long drought, low humidity and strong winds were fueling the blaze.

“Light southerly wind and a stable lower atmosphere is trapping smoke close to the ground, reducing visibility. The smoky haze should improve later this morning as temperatures warm up and it disperses over a deeper layer of the atmosphere,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said Wednesday.

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The two biggest wildfires burning in Georgia have already damaged more than 31 square miles and at least four other smaller fires were reported in the state, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The dangerous conditions have led to Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency for 91 counties in the state, while the Georgia Forestry Commission also put a burn ban in place for the same counties.

Both orders will last for 30 days, barring any extensions or renewals.

In southeast Georgia, the fast-moving Brantley County fire was threatening more homes Wednesday after destroying 47 a day earlier, according to Joey Cason, the county manager told AP.

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Cason said on Wednesday that the fire grew six times larger in about half a day on Tuesday and almost 24 fire agencies were working to fight the flames.

The Georgia Forestry Association, an advocate for Georgia forests and landowners, said more than 27,000 acres had burned and heavy smoke and dangerous conditions continued through the dry weather.

“This is a serious and evolving situation,” Tim Lowrimore, President & CEO of the Georgia Forestry Association, said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the wildland firefighters, families, businesses and communities being impacted. We urge all Georgians to remain vigilant. Preventing additional fires right now is critical as responders work to manage this emergency.”

Federal officials reported Wednesday that about 800 evacuations had already taken place and five fire shelters had opened in just Brantley County, according to AP.

The Georgia Forestry Commission’s website has an interactive map of the wildfire conditions. CLICK HERE to view it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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