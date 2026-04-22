5 teens, young adults cited for cat food prank at Georgia Waffle House

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Five teenagers are in trouble with the law, minorly, after pulling pranks at a north Georgia Waffle House and the reason why is a little cheesy.

The Winder Police Department told Channel 2 Action News that the teenagers, all 17, 18 or 19-years-old, are accused of scattering cat food in the parking lot, covering multiple vehicles at a local Waffle House on April 9.

Police said officers were first called to the Waffle house on Exchange Blvd. around 2:48 a.m. after getting reports of suspicious activity there.

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A patrol officer arrived and spoke with a man there, saying that he and his brother had eaten at the Waffle House around 2 a.m. when someone vandalized his car.

Another person at the scene, the victim’s brother and a friend, said they knew who had damaged the car in a prank, identifying McIntosh “Mack” Diaz as the suspect.

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When officers checked out the car, they found cat food, pieces of sliced cheese and a variety of other food product smears on the car’s windows.

Lids from cat food cans were also found on a nearby sidewalk along with two food cans.

Police spoke to Waffle House employees and reviewed surveillance camera footage. The footage reviewed by police showed that around 1:55 a.m., a Nissan arrived at the parking lot and a man got out of the rear, driver’s side.

The man is then seen on video throwing something at the car before getting back in the Nissan, before he gets out again and throws the cat food on the windshield.

The initial car then left, but a red SUV pulled out behind it. On the security footage, officers said they saw another man get out of the Nissan and get in the SUV, then both vehicles left.

Rewatching the video, officers said they saw people in both vehicles speaking to each other before the food items were dumped on the victim’s Toyota Corolla.

The investigation led to the suspects being given a trespass warning and banned from the restaurant in the future.

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