3 charged after 6-year-old injured in north Georgia drive-by shooting

ROME, Ga. — Three people, including a juvenile, are facing charges in connection with a shooting that left a young child hurt.

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According to Rome police, warrants have been obtained for Isaiah Imari Curtis North, 18, Tydarius Arthur McClure, 17, and a juvenile they believed to be involved in the shooting that occurred near Banty Jones Park on April 8.

Officers were called to the John Graham Homes on E. 13th Street near Banty Jones Park.

When they arrived, they found a six-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg. The child’s identity was not released.

Investigators say it appears to have been a drive-by shooting and that the boy was not the intended target.

“This case has moved forward because members of the community came forward with information. We are grateful for that assistance,” Rome police said in a statement.

McClure is in custody and authorities are searching for North.

The department said it will not be releasing the juvenile suspect’s name or age due to state law.

If you know where North may be located, or if you have information that could assist investigators, contact the Rome Police Department or call 9-1-1. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the community’s Crime Tip Line at 706-236-5000.

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