6-year-old shot in drive-by near north Georgia park

ROME, Ga. — Police in Rome are investigating after a 6-year-old boy was shot on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the John Graham Homes on E. 13th Street near Banty Jones Park at 3 p.m.

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When they arrived, they found a young boy who had been shot in the leg. The child is stable, but the severity of his injuries is unclear.

Investigators say it appears to have been a drive-by shooting and that the boy was not the intended target.

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There is no word on possible suspects.

Anyone with information that could help police should call 911.

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