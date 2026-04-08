Georgia college senior dies in hiking fall weeks before graduation

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 23-year-old Georgia man is dead after he fell while hiking on a trail, according to officials.

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Authorities have identified the victim as William Cooper Gatch, 23, of Statesboro, who died Monday after falling while hiking at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden, Conn.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, emergency crews were called to the park just before noon after receiving reports of a hiker who had fallen from an unmarked trail. First responders found Gatch in a wooded area, where he had suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the park.

Investigators say the fall appears to be accidental. The state’s office of the chief medical examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death, while Environmental Conservation Police continue to investigate.

Family says Gatch was hiking with his sister at the time of the incident.

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According to his obituary, Gatch was just weeks away from graduating from the University of Georgia this Spring with a Bachelor’s in Agricultural Education. He had been student teaching at Madison County High School, where family members say he took pride in mentoring students and celebrating their achievements in FFA programs.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days. In place of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Georgia FFA Foundation in his memory.

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