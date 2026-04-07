Fight in Chick-fil-A line leads to shooting during breakfast rush

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Snellville Police Department said an argument led to gunshots inside a Chick-fil-A on Scenic Highway Tuesday morning.

Officials said it happened around 8:20 a.m. during the breakfast rush at the restaurant.

“Apparently, what happened was the suspect and another man were standing in line to order food in front of the cash registers, and they got into an altercation,” said Det. Jeff Manley with the Snellville Police Department. “The victim in this case, hit the suspect, and the suspect pulled a weapon and fired several times.”

Police said the two didn’t know each other before, and at least 20 employees were inside at the time, along with several patrons.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers spoke to management at the restaurant on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

They said all of the employees were OK but shaken up.

Police said the victim, whose identity they’re not releasing yet, got shot once, but they say he’s stable.

Police arrested 44-year-old Jamaal Andre Jenkins.

He’s being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, and reckless conduct for shooting inside a crowded building.

The Chick-fil-A is closed Tuesday, but it will reopen at 6:30 Wednesday morning.

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