Officers wrangle 4-foot gator from Georgia park

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A morning at the park turned into a wildlife rescue operation after an alligator was spotted there.
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According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Enforcement Ofc. Rebecca Galeazzo responded to the park Monday morning to wrangle the reptile. Officer Daniel Mitchell also assisted in safely capturing the alligator.
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Officials said the alligator measured about four feet, six inches long.
The reptile was removed from the park without injury and relocated to an area far away from people.
No injuries were reported.
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