Shooting in Atlanta leaves 1 in critical condition

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after an afternoon shooting in Atlanta, according to police.

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A little after 1 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to the 2000 block of Lenox Road for a person shot call.

When police arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His identity was not released.

APD did not say if any suspects were in custody.

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