I-85 NB reopens after shooting involving officer in northeast Georgia

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Banks County were shut down for hours for an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting happened Wednesday morning near Hwy 441 between Exit 149 and Exit 154.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene. No other details have been made available.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields followed the lane closures and provided alternate routes for drivers on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. The interstate reopened at 9:07 a.m.

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