‘This is creepy and invasive’: Why you could pay more than your neighbor shopping online

ATLANTA — A price that is targeted just for you when you online shop. It could be different than the price someone, who lives as close as next door, pays.

“This is creepy and invasive, and ultimately, is not for our own good,” said Sara Geoghegan with the Electronic Privacy Information Center, or EPIC.

It is called surveillance pricing. When we shop in the store, we see the prices right there on the shelf. But when shopping online, there is no way to know if you are seeing the same price as someone else.

The Federal Trade Commission put out a notice in January announcing a study into surveillance pricing. The FTC warned that initial findings show, “retailers frequently use people’s personal information to set targeted, tailored prices for goods and services.”

To try to catch it on camera, we teamed up with our sister stations from around the country, asking dozens of shoppers in eight cities to check the prices of 6-products, three times a day at some of the nation’s most popular stores.

Most of the prices, were the same. But there were some hard to explain exceptions.

