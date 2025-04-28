Popular apps could be collecting your data, affecting car insurance prices

Apps you sign up for to find the best price for gas, or keep track of your family’s safety, could be tracking something else and selling location and motion data to insurance companies.

“The quotes I was getting just didn’t make sense to me,” Larry Johnson told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray about his hunt for car insurance.

With a rising credit score and no accidents, Johnson expected to find a lower rate, not higher quotes.

“He told me that I had a low insurance score, and I didn’t know what that meant,” Johnson said.

For six years now, Johnson and his family have been big fans of the Life360 app.

“My whole family uses it. We have kids that are driving, that go to school, so we want to keep up where everybody is,” he said.

But he has now learned the app was also keeping track of his family’s driving.

“It’s shocking. And it feels like a violation almost. I don’t mind signing up for something when I know what I’m getting myself into,” Johnson said.

