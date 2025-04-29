A study finds long EMS response times in DeKalb. What are the reasons?

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — When you call 911, you expect a quick response. In Dekalb County, a study found that EMS response times could be more than 20 minutes.

The recommended standard nationally for basic life support is usually between four and eight minutes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The county conducted an EMS feasibility study, looking at five years of data between 2019-2023.

The study found that AMR, the county contractor, responded to EMS calls at 23 minutes in the 90th percentile. Dekalb County Fire was more than 10 minutes.

The study found the main problem was resources. Dekalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that he agreed resources were part of the problem.

Around 80 percent of the time an EMT crew was on the clock, they were on an emergency call. That means the system’s resiliency is impacted.

“That means there are fewer resources available for that next call that comes in,” Fullum said.

“Those 911 calls don’t stop, but they keep coming in and they keep stacking up,” said Chad Black, Chairman of the Georgia EMS Association.

A look at possible solutions, LIVE on Channel 2 starting at 5 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group