Exclusive: Inside high-speed driving training new GA officers are getting to improve safety

ATLANTA — Starting this year, new law enforcement officers in Georgia are getting high-speed driving training aimed at making our roads safer.
Instructors are now teaching new officers how to drive safely in any environment
Since the Georgia Peach Officer Standards and Training Council voted last year to increase the minimum training requirements to become a certified police officer, recruits are now required to log at least 56 hours of drive time.
