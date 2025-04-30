Exclusive: Inside high-speed driving training new GA officers are getting to improve safety

ATLANTA — Starting this year, new law enforcement officers in Georgia are getting high-speed driving training aimed at making our roads safer.

Instructors are now teaching new officers how to drive safely in any environment

Since the Georgia Peach Officer Standards and Training Council voted last year to increase the minimum training requirements to become a certified police officer, recruits are now required to log at least 56 hours of drive time.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden gets an exclusive look at the training that could lead to fewer deaths, injuries and crashes, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.

MORE STORIES FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:

©2025 Cox Media Group