Lawmaker’s journey with IVF leads to new bill in Georgia House of Representatives

ATLANTA — A South Georgia lawmaker wants to make sure access to in vitro fertilization is protected under Georgia law because his family is now expecting a child because of it.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot learned that Georgia’s House Speaker is also throwing his political weight behind this legislation.

“I have a real personal connection with this bill and with what we’re trying to do here,” state Rep. Lehman Franklin said.

Franklin and his wife Laura tried for years to conceive a child, and only after the fourth IVF procedure were they able to.

“We wanted to do IVF one last time, and we did it and it worked, and I’m ecstatic to say that now, she’s pregnant with a little girl that’s supposed to be born June 4. And so, we’re super excited about it,” Franklin said.

“What a blessing,” Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns said.

Burns has made protecting IVF access one of his top priorities.

He’s known the Franklin family for years and their journey with IVF, so he thought Franklin was the perfect bill sponsor.

“We wanted to ensure that we codified it in law to ensure that there would be absolutely no doubt that we support IVF, and the concept is something that any family in Georgia could take advantage of and there would be no hinderance of that,” Burns said.

Franklin was able to get Democrats on board, too. Sandy Springs lawmaker Esther Panitch signing the bill - the top Democrat to do so.

She has her own story, as her daughter will need IVF to conceive because of a medical issue.

“So, for her and for all the other young women who need it, and young men who want to start families, it’s a great thing,” Panitch said.

“I truly believe that every family in Georgia that wants to have a family and has a hard time doing it should have access to this, to this process that they want,” Franklin said.

Franklin dropped the bill Wednesday afternoon. It should get smooth sailing through the House.

