Officer-involved shooting reported on I-575 exit ramp in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have been called to an officer-involved shooting in Woodstock.

Police are conducting an investigation on the exit ramp of Interstate 575 northbound at Towne Lake Parkway.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco will have all the latest details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The ramp has been blocked for several hours on Wednesday evening.

Channel 2 Action News is at the scene with a large police presence, as well as ambulance and firetrucks.

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Crime scene tape is stretching across the exit ramp.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

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