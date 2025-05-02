Federal funding cut for CASA services that help foster children navigate court system

Senator Jon Ossoff says the removal of federal grants is a detriment to Georgia foster children.

“This indefensible decision has already resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of thousands dollars in contracts that provides services to children,” Ossoff said.

On Thursday, he voiced his frustration about the Trump administration’s decision to terminate funding for court appointed special advocates known as CASA.

The organization helps foster children navigate the court system.

“They’re gathering information about abused and neglected children about their lives, and using that info as context for decision making, like issues like which family member is going to keep that kid safe,” said child advocate Melissa Carter.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice issued over 360 notices of termination of federal grants, including three for CASA, totaling roughly $48.9 million.

The notices stated that the three grants to CASA are being terminated because they “no longer effectuate the program goals or agency priorities,” which include “protecting American children.”

Dominque Cooper CEO over CASA’s Atlanta division says this decision has resulted in a loss of more than $40,000 in grant funding.

“We are now trying to figure out how to pivot and how to change things to ensure we’re still serving the children who are vulnerable,” Cooper said.

In 2023, Ossoff launched a bipartisan federal investigation into the state’s handling of foster children.

The investigation revealed significant management within the state resulting in death and injuries of foster children, sex trafficking, failure to oversee administrating of psychotropic medication, and locking foster children in detention centers because of a lack of foster placements.

“Here we have volunteers who want to be there for those kids, look out for those kids, advocate for those kids in court and that is what we’re destroying, it’s inexplicable and indefeasible,” said Ossoff.

Ossoff says he plans to rally members on both side to oppose this halting of funding.

This decision from the Trump administration is the latest of many rollbacks on tax payers dollars that support nonprofits.

