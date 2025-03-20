Human mulching legislation passes in Georgia House, heads to governor’s desk

ATLANTA — An effort to expand how you lay your loved ones to rest in Georgia passed its second floor vote, putting it on its way to the governor’s office for approval.

Senate Bill 241 would allow dead Georgians to be disposed of through “organic human reduction.”

In short, a dead Georgian can have their remains composted or mulched, rather than being buried or cremated.

SB 241 changes regulations in the state of Georgia when it comes to how burials and funerary rites can be conducted, while setting safeguards to ensure respectful treatment of the dead.

The bill requires certain steps be taken to ensure proper identification and licensing of funeral homes and mortuaries to perform the mulching and composting process, in addition to maintaining records for unclaimed remains.

Establishments that seek to undertake this service would have to receive permits to dispose of human remains or fetuses through this method, including for burial at sea.

The bill also states clearly that “the disposition of organically reduced remains shall not constitute the offense of abandonment of a dead human body,” meaning it would not be considered illegal to leave the remains, cared for in this way, in nature.

Lawmakers also set the following definitions for what organic human reduction is in Georgia:

‘Organic human reduction’ means the contained, accelerated conversion of dead human bodies to soil.

‘Organic human reduction container’ means a container in which organic human reduction occurs.

‘Organic human reduction facility’ means a location where organic human reduction is performed.

‘Organically reduced remains’ means the resulting residue of a dead human body that has undergone organic human reduction.

Similar to the release of remains after cremation, crematories and other establishments that handle remains would be able to release the composted remains to an authorized person on behalf of the deceased.

Those authorized to receive remains would be members of the dead’s family, whether a spouse, child, parent or sibling who is 18 or older and is net of kin to the dead, or a legal guardian, personal representative or public health officer, according to SB 241.

Along with the new regulations for funeral services involving human composting, the bill also sets fines for those who violate the rules, including up to $500 for each violation. The bill also makes it illegal for those operating funeral service businesses to reward people or provide commission for the encouragement of using their services.

For the indigent, the state would also be able to choose organic human reduction or cremation for burial, rather than a typical casket burial, if the family or immediate kin are also indigent or unable to provide funds for the dead’s final disposition.

If approved by Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia would be the 13th state in the country to allow it. Should Kemp approve, the bill would take effect July 1.

The first in the United States to allow human composting or mulching for funerals was the State of Washington, in 2019.

