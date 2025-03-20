Man bitten by unruly passenger on Delta flight says he tried to help restrain him

ATLANTA — A passenger who was bitten by another man on a Delta Air Lines flight spoke for the first time about what led to the incident.

Ash Gurney was on Delta Flight 501 that left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday.

Gurney said the flight was 25 minutes from landing at Los Angeles International Airport when the person sitting next to him pointed out something happening toward the back of the plane.

“So, I kind of turned around, I was in the aisle seat. And, basically I could see, you know, people scuffling on the ground. And, someone looked up the aisle and said, ‘Help.’ So I kind of like took my seatbelt off and, and ran down to help,” Gurney told Channel 2′s ABC affiliate KABC.

Gurney said the unruly passenger “wasn’t in control of himself” and that he and several others tried to help restrain him.

“And the first two, the restraints broke, but we got the third one on, and as I put the third one on, I was kind of, had him in a bear hug, and that’s when he bit me,” Gurney told KABC.

After the plane landed, paramedics took the man, who has not been identified, to a hospital for a psychological evaluation. The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation.

A Delta spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that the airline “has zero tolerance for unruly behavior” and has “cooperated with law enforcement on their investigation.”

