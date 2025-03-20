Ford recalls Bronco, Edge, Explorer, and F-150 vehicles due to engine problem

ATLANTA — The Ford Motor Company has recalled certain vehicles because of faulty engine intake valves which may crack and break.
The company issued a recall (reference # 24S55) for 2021 - 2022 Ford Bronco, Edge, Explorer, and F-150 vehicles equipped with 2.7L and 3.0L engines.
If the engine intake valves crack and break, the vehicle could lose power and increase the risk of a crash.
You can visit https://www.ford.com/support/recalls/ and enter your Vehicle Identification Number to find out if your vehicle is included in the recall.
Once a repair is available, customers will be notified by mail.
If you have questions about the recall, you can speak to a Ford recall team member at 866-436-7332 or visit https://www.ford.com/support.
Hearing impaired owners can dial 800-232-5952 (TDD).
Representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
