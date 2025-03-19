Evidence markers scattered across Newton County park after shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Newton County are investigating a shooting at a park on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators responded to Denny Dobbs Park just before 5 p.m.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the park and saw a large section of it blocked off with police tape and evidence markers scattered around the park.

Deputies say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

There is no word on possible victims or the extent of any injuries.

Investigators have not commented on possible motives or suspects.

