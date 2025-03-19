UGA student’s smiling mugshot breaks the internet

ATLANTA — If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a mugshot must be worth a lot more. A UGA student’s recent arrest and Morgan County booking photo has received lots of comments and attention.

Lily Stewart was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol on March 8 for speeding over the “maximum limits,” the New York Post reported.

Since her mugshot was picked up on social media, there’s been quite a reaction.

Stewart took to TikTok to post “some of my favorite/unhinged comments on my mugshot.”

“Must have been a sale at Lululemon,” one person wrote.

“That smile says my daddy is an attorney,” another person posted.

“Guilty of stealing my heart, your honor,” one final person wrote.

According to Stewart’s LinkedIn profile, she started at UGA in 2023 and is from St. Simons Island.

The fine behind her speeding incident: $1,000. The cost of a truly glamourous mugshot: Priceless.





