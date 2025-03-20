UGA student who set internet ablaze with ‘glamour’ mug shot talks about speeding arrest

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a UGA student arrested for speeding in Morgan County whose mugshot set the internet on fire, had actually been pulled over twice in less than 10 minutes.

According to the incident report, Lily Stewart was pulled over along SR 24 in Morgan County on March 8 for driving 79 mph in a 55-mph zone.

“I informed Ms. Stewart of the violation and subsequently issued her a citation,” the arresting trooper said in the incident report.

After the trooper let her go, he caught up with her a couple of miles up the road and clocked Stewart driving evening faster.

“I confirmed her speed at 84 mph in a 55-mph zone,” the trooper said.

Once the trooper pulled her over, he told Stewart to get out of the car and arrested her for speeding in excess of maximum limits.

“This pattern of escalating speed violations posed a significant risk to public safety, warranting a stronger enforcement response,” the trooper wrote.

“As soon as I got back in the car, I pulled out — and accidentally started speeding again. By the time I caught myself, he pulled me over and arrested me,” Stewart told the New York Post in an interview.

The reason why this story even came to light was because Stewart’s “glamorous” mug shot set the internet ablaze.

Stewart is smiling in the photo with flawless makeup, with some making comparisons to a beauty queen.

She told the newspaper that she’s been laughing off the attention.

“I think it’s hilarious. I don’t know what all the hype is about. I just took a mugshot and went on with my day,” she said. “I love all the comments poking fun at me, saying, ‘She was on her way to Lululemon’ or ‘She must have had to [pee] really bad.’”

Stewart said she was on the way to a birthday party and that’s why she was all made up.

“I had just gotten ready not long before, so that’s maybe why my makeup and hair still looked good,” she said.

Stewart took to TikTok following her arrest to post “some of my favorite/unhinged comments on my mugshot.”

“Must have been a sale at Lululemon,” one person wrote.

“That smile says my daddy is an attorney,” another person posted.

“Guilty of stealing my heart, your honor,” one final person wrote.

She is facing a $1,000 fine for her speeding incident.

