18-year-old killed in metro Atlanta park while celebrating Senior Skip Day, deputies say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A large group of students from schools in Rockdale and Newton counties gathered in a park on Wednesday for Senior Skip Day when gunshots rang out.

Justin Etienne, an 18-year-old student from Salem High School, was shot in the park and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators have not released the suspect’s identity, but believe it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

No one has been taken into custody.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the park and saw a large section of it blocked off with police tape and evidence markers scattered around the park.

The sheriff’s office told Channel 2′s Tom Regan they aren’t sure how many shots were fired in the park.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the park and witnessed the shooting to call them at 678-625-1589 or 678-625-1419.

