State Senate passes tax rebate, sending $250 back to Georgians for Gov. Kemp to approve

ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives passed a one-time $250 credit for residents in early March, and now the Georgia Senate has done the same.

House Bill 112 would, if signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, provide Georgians who filed tax returns for 2023 and 2024 a $250 to $500 tax credit, with the amount dependent on filing status for residents.

During the vote, which finished at 12:20 p.m., the Georgia Senate passed the tax credit 32 to 20.

Now that the Senate has passed the bill, it heads to the governor’s desk for a pass or veto.

The bill already passed unanimously in the House with no votes against it.

Separately, the Georgia General Assembly is also working on lowering the state income rate to 5.19%, which also passed 30 to 24.

