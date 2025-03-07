Crossover Day 2025: Which bills advanced, which ones failed in Georgia House, Senate

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers failed on Thursday to push forward a ban on diversity efforts in public schools and colleges and won’t let voters decide a constitutional amendment that could legalize sports gambling.

It was the last day for legislation to pass either the House or Senate and advance to the other legislative chamber for consideration this session.

Some top proposals moved ahead earlier, including an effort to limit lawsuits and a school safety bill that supporters hope will prevent school shootings. House lawmakers pushed ahead income tax cuts and rebates on Thursday.

Measures that didn’t pass Thursday could still be resurrected later this year, but it becomes more difficult.

Because this is the first year of a two-year session, measures could also be considered next year.

Advanced

INCOME TAXES: An already-planned state income tax cut would be accelerated under House Bill 111, giving the state a flat 5.19% income tax rate retroactive to Jan. 1. And Georgians would get income tax rebates between $250 and $500 under House Bill 112.

HURRICANE AID: House and Senate members agreed to spend more than $850 million on aid after Hurricane Helene did billions of dollars in damage in Georgia in September.

LAWSUIT LIMITS: Senate Bill 68 would make it harder to bring lawsuits and win large verdicts while Senate Bill 69 limits who can finance lawsuits.

TRANSGENDER RIGHTS: Both Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 267 would ban transgender girls and women from playing girls’ and women’s sports, while Senate Bill 39 would ban the state and its health plans for paying for gender-affirming care, and Senate Bill 185 would ban the state from paying for gender- affirming care for prisoners. Senate Bill 30 would ban physicians from prescribing drugs that block puberty to transgender youth.

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY: State and local governments wouldn’t be able to “substantially burden” a person’s religious freedom under Senate Bill 36, but opponents say it would enable discrimination.

IMMIGRATION: Senate Bill 21 would remove legal protections and let people sue governments and government officials who don’t follow Georgia laws requiring cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

GUN TAX BREAKS: Senate Bill 47 would grant an 11-day sales tax holiday on guns, ammunition and safety devices, while House Bill 79 would offer income tax credits of up to $300 for buying gun safety devices or paying for gun safety courses.

SCHOOL CELLPHONES: Public school students in kindergarten through eighth grade would be banned from using cellphones during the school day under House Bill 340.

SPEED ZONE CAMERAS: Georgia would either ban automated speed enforcement cameras in school zones under House Bill 225 or further regulate them under House Bill 651.

LIBRARY CRIMES: Librarians in public libraries, K-12 schools and colleges could face prosecution if they provide sexually explicit materials to minors under Senate Bill 74.

Did not advance

DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION: Georgia’s public schools and colleges would be banned from having any programs or activities that advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion under Senate Bill 120.

SPORTS BETTING: Georgians would get a chance in 2026 to vote on a state constitutional amendment authorizing sports gambling under House Resolution 450.

STATE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT: Georgians would decide in 2026 if the state school superintendent should become an appointed position after 2030 under House Resolution 174.

VOTING: Georgia’s secretary of state would be required to leave a bipartisan group that lets officials share data to keep voter rolls accurate under House Bill 215.

CONSUMER PROTECTION: The state would reestablish a lawyer’s office to argue on behalf of utility consumers before the state Public Service Commission under Senate Bill 94.

CLARENCE THOMAS STATUE: The state would put up a privately financed statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas at the state Supreme Court building under Senate Bill 242.

MEDICAID: Both House Bill 97 and Senate Bill 50 would require Georgia to expand the Medicaid health program to cover more low-income adults.

GUNS AND KIDS: People would be required to secure guns from children under House Bill 1.

DATA CENTERS: Senate Bill 34 would ban Georgia Power Co. from charging other customers for costs resulting from serving computer data centers.

DNA SAMPLES: Senate Bill 116 would require local law enforcement to collect DNA samples from any jailed person subject to immigration detention orders.

OKEFENOKEE MINING: House Bill 561 would ban mining on a ridge bordering the Okefenokee Swamp, while House Bill 562, would ban new mining permits and changes to existing permits in the same area for five years.

