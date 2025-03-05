Georgia House passes new Autistic Missing Person Alert system, now in Senate’s hands

ATLANTA — With no votes against it, the Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to create a new safety alert, the Autism Missing Person Alert System.

House Bill 465 passed with 172 votes in favor at Tuesday’s floor voting session, progressing the measure to the Georgia Senate for approval, amendment or rejection.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp, the state would create a special alert system to help find missing individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, the text of House Bill 465 says that it would help local law enforcement agencies find autistic Georgians sooner when they are missing, even if the individual who is missing has difficulties with social interaction and challenges to communication, which the bill calls characteristics of the disorder.

HB 465 also says that activating the Autism Missing Person Alert System would not “prevent or prohibit any other state or local law enforcement agency from taking additional measures in response to the receipt of a missing person report.”

Bill sponsor Rep. Carl Gilliard said the unanimous passage of the bill would add those with autism who go missing to the group of people eligible for the Mattie’s Call statewide alert system.

“Yesterday marked a significant step forward in our commitment to the safety and welfare of individuals with autism and their families,” Gilliard said in a statement. “The Autism Missing Person Alert System Act is modeled after Mattie’s Law, which has proven effective in protecting vulnerable individuals in our communities. This alert system is designed to ensure a swift and coordinated response when a person with autism goes missing, helping to reunite families as quickly as possible.”

Should the bill fully pass and be added to state statutes, activating missing persons alerts for those with autism would also include guidance to local law enforcement officers for ways to search for them, including prioritizing waterways and public roads, as well as providing descriptions of “distinctive autism-related behaviors” that could help identify the missing person.

Gilliard thanked his colleagues in the Georgia House for their support, saying “The collaboration among my colleagues, advocacy groups and law enforcement officials highlights the importance of this initiative. Our shared goal is to enhance the safety of those who need our support the most. Together, we can make Georgia a safe and supportive place for everyone. This alert system is not just a legislative win; it is a commitment to compassion and community responsibility.”





