Georgia Senate passes tax break for retired armed forces, reserve service members

ATLANTA — With an almost unanimous vote, the Georgia Senate passed a bill to help the state’s armed forces and reserve service members with their tax bills.

Senate Bill 31 passed in an overwhelming 53-1 vote to approve the measure, removing state tax liability from retirement benefits paid out to serve members from both active duty retirement and reserve components.

According to the legislative text, all taxation of retirement benefits would be subject to the exemption.

“All income paid to an individual as retirement benefits from military service in the Armed Forces of the United States or the reserve components thereof. The exclusion provided for in this paragraph shall not apply to or affect and shall be in addition to those adjustments to net income provided for under any other paragraph of this subsection,” the bill reads, referring to Georgia’s statutes for taxable net income.

If the bill is passed in the Georgia House of Representatives and approved by Gov. Brian Kemp, it would take effect on July 1 and would apply to all taxable years on or after Jan. 1, 2026.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group