South Fulton city council member enters race for mayor

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs announced Friday that she’d be running to be the next city mayor.

If Gumbs wins against current Mayor Khalid Kamau, she’d be the first woman to be mayor in the city’s nearly 10-year history.

Gumbs held her first campaign event on Sunday afternoon at the Renaissance Church of Christ in South Fulton.

According to a statement about her campaign, Gumbs is determined to “right the ship” in city hall, following “ethical challenges in the mayor’s office.”

Her campaign said Gumbs will focus on protecting taxpayer money, eliminating fraud and waste and will work to ensure the city government operates with the “highest standards of integrity.”

“Our city deserves leadership that prioritizes accountability and transparency,” Gumbs said. “I am running for mayor because South Fulton’s best days are ahead of us, and with the right leadership, we can create a government that always puts the people first.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to South Fulton Mayor Kamau for comment and are waiting for their response.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group