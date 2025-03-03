4 dead in overnight crash after driver drove through intersection in west Georgia, GSP says

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are dead after an overnight crash Sunday morning in Troup County, Georgia State Patrol tell Channel 2 Action News.
Officials say around 12:24 a.m., a GSP trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash on GA-1 near the intersection of Wares Cross Road where a white GMC Sierra 2500 and a red Nissan Altima were involved.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
GSP officials say the Nissan was traveling west on Wares Cross Road, drove through the red light, and drove through the intersection.
The was traveling north on GA-1 in the right lane.
The GMC hit the Nissan in the left side with its front; the Nissan rotated multiple times while traveling northwest, and a passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle before it eventually came to a rest in the southbound travel lane of GA-1.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Today marks 5 years since Georgia’s first COVID-19 cases were confirmed
- Deputies catch metro Atlanta duo attempting drone prison drop
- Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Paulding County
All four occupants inside of the Nissan died on the scene. The driver of the GMC was transported to WellStar West GA with serious injuries.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group