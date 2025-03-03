4 dead in overnight crash after driver drove through intersection in west Georgia, GSP says

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are dead after an overnight crash Sunday morning in Troup County, Georgia State Patrol tell Channel 2 Action News.

Officials say around 12:24 a.m., a GSP trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash on GA-1 near the intersection of Wares Cross Road where a white GMC Sierra 2500 and a red Nissan Altima were involved.

GSP officials say the Nissan was traveling west on Wares Cross Road, drove through the red light, and drove through the intersection.

The was traveling north on GA-1 in the right lane.

The GMC hit the Nissan in the left side with its front; the Nissan rotated multiple times while traveling northwest, and a passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle before it eventually came to a rest in the southbound travel lane of GA-1.

All four occupants inside of the Nissan died on the scene. The driver of the GMC was transported to WellStar West GA with serious injuries.

