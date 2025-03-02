Deputies catch metro Atlanta duo attempting drone prison drop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people from metro Atlanta are behind bars after deputies said they attempted a contraband drop at a state prison.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. Officials said a deputy was patrolling the Davisboro area when they spotted multiple suspicious vehicles near the area close to the prison.

While investigating, the deputy approached one of the vehicles when they came in contact with Shantavia Glass, 38, of Clarkston, and Eddie Williams, 55, of Stone Mountain.

Deputies said the pair had a large drone with packages zip-tied to the bottom.

The pair was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including trafficking marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug, and six counts of trading with inmates.

One prison drop suspect told the sheriff’s office, “Y’all are relentless here in Washington County.”

“And they’re right—the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and its dedicated deputies remain relentless in protecting our community and ensuring the safety of all citizens,” Sheriff Joel Cochran responded.

