Oscars 2025: When, where and how to watch, what movies are nominated

LOS ANGELES — The 97th Academy Awards air this Sunday LIVE on ABC and Channel 2 Action News will have you covered from the Hollywood of the South to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship will be LIVE from Hollywood all weekend for the biggest entertainment night of the year. Fred will also have inside access to Live! With Kelly and Mark’ After the Oscars Show on Monday.

Here is your complete guide to the Oscars.

When are the Oscars 2025?

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Comedian Conan O’Brien will take over the hosting duties.

What time are the Oscars 2025? How can I watch?

Here is the schedule of events:

4:30 PM: ABC World News Tonight

ABC World News Tonight 5 PM: Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. 5:30 PM: On the Red Carpet at the Oscars Pre-Show

On the Red Carpet at the Oscars Pre-Show 6:30 PM: The Oscars Red Carpet Show

The Oscars Red Carpet Show 7 PM: Oscars 2025. The top movies of the past year are honored at the 97th annual Academy Awards

Oscars 2025. The top movies of the past year are honored at the 97th annual Academy Awards 10:32 PM approx.: American Idol first look at new judges and auditions

American Idol first look at new judges and auditions 11:02 PM approx.: WSB Tonight

WSB Tonight 11:40 PM: Sports Zone Sunday with Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo

Oscars 2025 Nominations

“Emilia Pérez” leads the pack with 13 nominations with “Wicked” behind it with 10 nominations. Here are the Best Picture nominees:

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Oscars 2025 Performers

Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, LISA of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and RAYE will perform special numbers.

The show also will feature a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Oscars 2025 Presenters

Here are the celebrities who have been announced so far

Joe Alwyn

Ana de Armas

Halle Berry

Sterling K. Brown

Penélope Cruz

Willem Dafoe

Lily-Rose Depp

Robert Downey Jr

Elle Fanning

Whoopi Goldberg

Selena Gomez

Goldie Hawn

Scarlett Johansson

John Lithgow

Cillian Murphy

Connie Nielsen

Amy Poehler

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

June Squibb

Ben Stiller

Emma Stone

Oprah Winfrey

Bowen Yang

©2023 Cox Media Group