Oscars 2025: When, where and how to watch, what movies are nominated

LOS ANGELES — The 97th Academy Awards air this Sunday LIVE on ABC and Channel 2 Action News will have you covered from the Hollywood of the South to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship will be LIVE from Hollywood all weekend for the biggest entertainment night of the year. Fred will also have inside access to Live! With Kelly and Mark’ After the Oscars Show on Monday.
Here is your complete guide to the Oscars.
When are the Oscars 2025?
The 97th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Comedian Conan O’Brien will take over the hosting duties.
What time are the Oscars 2025? How can I watch?
Here is the schedule of events:
- 4:30 PM: ABC World News Tonight
- 5 PM: Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.
- 5:30 PM: On the Red Carpet at the Oscars Pre-Show
- 6:30 PM: The Oscars Red Carpet Show
- 7 PM: Oscars 2025. The top movies of the past year are honored at the 97th annual Academy Awards
- 10:32 PM approx.: American Idol first look at new judges and auditions
- 11:02 PM approx.: WSB Tonight
- 11:40 PM: Sports Zone Sunday with Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo
Oscars 2025 Nominations
“Emilia Pérez” leads the pack with 13 nominations with “Wicked” behind it with 10 nominations. Here are the Best Picture nominees:
- “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Conclave”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “I’m Still Here”
- “Nickel Boys”
- “The Substance”
- “Wicked”
Oscars 2025 Performers
Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, LISA of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and RAYE will perform special numbers.
The show also will feature a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.
Oscars 2025 Presenters
Here are the celebrities who have been announced so far
- Joe Alwyn
- Ana de Armas
- Halle Berry
- Sterling K. Brown
- Penélope Cruz
- Willem Dafoe
- Lily-Rose Depp
- Robert Downey Jr
- Elle Fanning
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Selena Gomez
- Goldie Hawn
- Scarlett Johansson
- John Lithgow
- Cillian Murphy
- Connie Nielsen
- Amy Poehler
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph
- June Squibb
- Ben Stiller
- Emma Stone
- Oprah Winfrey
- Bowen Yang
